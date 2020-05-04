COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

Limelight Pet Project: Meet Laverne & Shirley!

Posted 4:42 AM, May 4, 2020, by , Updated at 05:09AM, May 4, 2020
We want to introduce you to a couple of cool cats looking for their forever home.
Meet Laverne who is a lovely mild-tempered grey cat and Shirley a black cat who loves to climb and explore.
Q13 is partnering with Limelight pet project to help get these two adopted. So if you're interested in meeting these lovely ladies, you can contact the folks at the Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) where you can schedule a private meet-and-greet.

