Limelight Pet Project: Meet Laverne & Shirley!

We want to introduce you to a couple of cool cats looking for their forever home.

Meet Laverne who is a lovely mild-tempered grey cat and Shirley a black cat who loves to climb and explore.

Q13 is partnering with Limelight pet project to help get these two adopted. So if you're interested in meeting these lovely ladies, you can contact the folks at the Progressive Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) where you can schedule a private meet-and-greet.