Cliff diver missing, presumed drowned near Monroe

Posted 8:53 AM, May 4, 2020, by , Updated at 08:57AM, May 4, 2020

MONROE — Rescue crews are searching for a man who was diving in the Cedar Ponds Waterfall area Sunday and never resurfaced.

Around 6 p.m., deputies received a report of a man who was jumping into the water near Monroe. On his last jump, the man did not come up.

Search and rescue crews, swift-water rescue crews and local fire crews were called to the scene. The search was called off late Sunday night and resumed Monday morning.

The search is being called a “recovery mission,” a spokesperson with sheriff’s office said.

The age and identity of the man was not immediately known.

