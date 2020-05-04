Highs near 80 degrees?! A sizzling Mother’s Day weekend on the way

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A pretty nice weather pattern is setting up this week where the days are pleasant and the showers roll through in the evening and overnight hours.

But there are big changes for later in the week. And it could mean break out the sunblock.

Monday, we have a very pleasant spring day with clouds increasing around the region. Some rain showers move onto the coast and Olympic Peninsula late in the afternoon and arrive near dinnertime.

High temps Monday are warmer than Sunday, likely climbing into the mid 60s for many of us around Western WA. Tonight cloudy skies and some overnight showers with lows settling into the seasonal 40s.

Tuesday we’ll start out cloudy, then some nice conditions for the middle of the day with highs getting into the upper 60s and increasing clouds in the evening.

Showers look likely overnight into the first part of Wednesday we’ll likely see our coolest and soggiest day of the week.

After that, we see a big pattern shift for the Pacific NW.

High pressure kicks in and sends our temps soaring late in the week– we’ll likely see temps getting close to 80 for the first time this year just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.

More on that to come throughout the week.