Seahawks legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer Walter Jones joined Q13 Fox Sports Director Aaron Levine on "Q It Up Sports" Sunday night to talk about the Seahawks draft results and their parting ways with veteran offensive linemen D.J. Fluker and Justin Britt.

He also discussed the two-day online fundraising effort, Give Big WA, which takes place Tuesday and Wednesday and allows people to donate to more than 1,600 non-profits across the state of Washington. Interview above.