The Divide: Debating data behind ‘Stay Home’ decisions

Posted 8:00 AM, May 3, 2020

This week on “The Divide”: As Governor Jay Inslee extends the “Stay Home” mandate through May, some wonder about the data behind decisions to reopen certain sectors of the economy, but not others. Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz joins the show to discuss the decision to close state lands early on, then reopen them starting May 5.

Plus: In “Fact or Fake,” we look at social media posts suggesting Governor Inslee doesn’t have authority under the law to extend the “Stay Home” mandate beyond 30 days.

Also: “Small Business Sunday” continues with an Everett guitar shop waiting for business to start rockin’ and rollin’ again.

Commentary: Why newsrooms across America need to reevaluate how they cover allegations of sexual assault.

Watch the full episode below:

