Small Business Sunday: Tough times for Tommy’s Guitar Shop in Everett

Tommy Steinley, owner of Tommy’s Guitar Shop in Everett, is trying to strike a positive chord as the coronavirus outbreak and “Stay Home” order keep his business closed.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

You can still shop online at Tommy's shop, here.

Have questions about getting a guitar fixed or making a purchase from Tommy's shop? Email him: tommy@tommysguitarshop.com

“Small Business Sunday” is an effort to lift up local companies impacted by Coronavirus. Each Sunday on “The Divide,” Brandi Kruse highlights how businesses are trying to survive during mandated government closures. Do you know a company that should be featured? Email Brandi.Kruse@FOX.COM, using the subject line “Small Business Sunday.”