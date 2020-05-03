Police: Washington porch package thieves dressed as nurses

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Authorities in Washington state are searching for two women suspected of dressing up as nurses and stealing packages that had been delivered to people’s front porches.

Police in Kennewick asked for the public’s help in solving the thefts from residences in the town in eastern Washington, KEPR-TV reports.

Detectives do not believe the women involved are nurses, and posted photos of the suspects and a vehicle in hopes someone could identify them, according to the Kennewick Police Department.

“We do not believe they are actual nurses…The nurses we are fortunate to know only give their time, lives, and take the vitals of their patients (not their property),” the department said in a social media post.