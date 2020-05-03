× Mother’s Day gift ideas while social distancing

SEATTLE, Wash., –Mother’s Day is right around the corner and if you can’t be with mom because of social distancing, that doesn’t mean you still can’t celebrate her! Here are some great gift ideas from Lifestyle Expert and The Go-To Girlfriend, Sadie Murray.

FROM SADIE:

SET MOM UP WITH HER OWN AT-HOME SPA TREATMENTS

Since Mom can’t make it to the spa this year, send the spa to Mom! Set her up with some relaxing “me time” and gift her a couple spa treatments she can do at home, like an exfoliating body scrub and a tightening & toning body treatment. She will feel like a queen for the day, even if she has to spend it at home this year.

Tree Hut Sugar Scrubs; $8.99 at Ulta.com

Crépe Erase Toning & Tightening Body Serum; $72 at Ulta.com

SEND MOM A DELICIOUS SWEET TREAT

Treat Mama to some yummy chocolates. Easy to send if you cannot be with her and always a classic gift. Don’t forget a card to go with!

Ferrero Rocher Fine Hazelnut Chocolates (24 ct.), $13.69 at Target.com

ENJOY A VIRTUAL WINE TASTING TOGETHER

If Mom enjoys an occasional glass of vino, have a variety of wine sent to her before Mother’s Day and then create a virtual tasting you can do together—swirl, sniff, sip!

Meiomi Wines; 2018 Pinot Noir is $24 at Meiomi.com

SEND COZY PJ’S & FRESH CANDLES

Now more than ever, it’s time to embrace being a homebody. Treat Mom to a fresh scented candle for the home and a pair of cute, new PJ’s for after taking a bubble bath. If you can’t give Mom a hug in person, soft and cozy PJ’s are the next best thing!

LAFCO Candle; $65 at BlueMercury.com

LAFCO Candle; $65 at BlueMercury.com

Kate Spade Pajamas; $78 at KateSpade.com

DO A VIRTUAL FACIAL TOGETHER

Send Mom an array facial gift box complete with a mud mask & roller before Sunday and then make a date to hop on Zoom or FaceTime on Mother’s Day and do a relaxing facial together. Will make the day memorable and if you can’t be together physically, you can at least do something fun and memorable together virtually!

Bloomeffects Double Ductch Kit; $55 at BlueMercury.com

For more information, go to TheGoToGirlfriend.com or head over to Sadie's Instagram @GoToGirlfriend