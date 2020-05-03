Alaska airport reopens after bomb threat diverts cargo plane from Seattle

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An airport in Alaska has reopened Saturday after a bomb threat regarding a cargo plane heading to Asia forced the aircraft to divert to Anchorage and officials closed the air space.

The China Air cargo plane en route to Taipei, Taiwan, had been diverted after taking off from Seattle after a bomb threat was called in to the Port of Seattle, Anchorage police said in a statement. No explosive device was located.

Inbound flights to Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport were temporarily halted Saturday morning, KTUU reported. Flights bound for Anchorage had been told to divert to Fairbanks International Airport.

The cargo plane was searched in a secure, remote section of the airport, Anchorage airport spokesman Eland Conway said.

The FBI and Anchorage police were leading the investigation.

The investigation at the airport has been completed, Anchorage police said, but the investigation into the source of the threat is ongoing.

No other information was immediately released.