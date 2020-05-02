Officials release list of 100 Washington State Parks reopening May 5

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission on Saturday released a list of 100 state parks and properties that will reopen for day-use starting Tuesday, May 5.

Certain parks will remain closed, including all ocean beach parks and those along the Columbia River Gorge, officials said.

“Beaches and camping have been identified in Phase 2 of Gov. Inslee’s reopening plan,” officials wrote in a news release. “Parks will coordinate with the governor’s office as we move toward that milestone.”

“State Parks will also take steps to reduce parking capacity at some urban locations such as Lake Sammamish, Saint Edward and Dash Point by limiting parking. Reducing the number of parking stalls available will help decrease the number of people who can access the parks at one time, minimizing crowds.”

Officials ask the public to:

Stay close to home.

Check the status of their favorite park or trailheads before heading out.

Come prepared with their own handwashing supplies.

Follow State Parks’ guidelines for responsible recreation.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Friday that the state’s coronavirus stay-at-home order would be extended through at least May 31 and said there will be a four-stage phase-in for lifting of restrictions, starting with allowing retail curbside pickup, automobile sales and car washes by mid-May.

There will be a minimum of three weeks between each phase, though he said some counties with lower numbers of cases and deaths may be able to open parts of their economy sooner if approved by the Department of Health.

Washington saw the nation’s first confirmed COVID-19 case in January, as well as the first deadly cluster, at a Seattle-area nursing home. Inslee in March was among the first governors to order sweeping social distancing restrictions.

Here is the full list of parks that will reopen, followed by parks that will remain closed:

PARKS OPENING MAY 5

Alta Lake

Battle Ground Lake

Bay View

Belfair

Birch Bay

Blake Island

Blind Island

Bottle Beach

Bridgeport

Bridle Trails

Brooks Memorial

Cama Beach

Camano Island

Centennial Trail

Clark Island

Columbia Plateau Trail

Conconully

Curlew Lake

Cutts Island

Dash Point (reduced capacity)

Deception Pass

Doe Island

Dosewallips

Eagle Island

Federation Forest

Fields Spring

Flaming Geyser

Fort Casey

Fort Ebey

Fort Flagler

Fort Townsend

Fort Worden

Ginkgo Petrified Forest

Goldendale Observatory

Griffiths-Priday

Hope Island - Mason

Hope Island - Skagit

Ike Kinswa

Illahee

Jackson House

James Island

Jarrell Cove

Joemma Beach

Jones Island

Joseph Whidbey

Kanaskat-Palmer

Kinney Point

Kitsap Memorial

Kopachuck

Lake Chelan

Lake Easton

Lake Sammamish (reduced capacity)

Lake Sylvia

Lake Wenatchee

Larrabee

Leadbetter Point

Lewis & Clark

Lewis & Clark Trail

Lime Kiln Point

Lincoln Rock

Lyons Ferry

Manchester

Matia Island

McMicken Island

Millersylvania

Moran

Mount Pilchuck

Mount Spokane

Mystery Bay

Nine Mile Recreation Area

Nolte

Obstruction Pass

Olallie

Olmstead Place

Pacific Pines

Palouse Falls

Palouse to Cascades

Paradise Point

Patos Island

Peace Arch

Pearrygin Lake

Penrose Point

Peshastin Pinnacles

Posey Island

Potholes

Potlatch

Rainbow Falls

Rasar

Reed Island

Riverside

Rockport

Sacajawea

Saddlebag Island

Saint Edward (reduced capacity)

Saltwater

Scenic Beach

Schafer

Seaquest

Sequim Bay

Shine Tidelands

Skagit Island

South Whidbey

Spencer Spit

Squak Mountain

Squilchuck

Steamboat Rock

Steptoe Battlefield

Steptoe Butte

Stuart Island

Sucia Island

Sun Lakes-Dry Falls

Tolmie

Triton Cove

Turn Island

Twanoh

Twenty-Five Mile Creek

Wanapum Recreation Area

Wenatchee Confluence

Willapa Hills Trail

Yakima Sportsman

PARKS REMAINING CLOSED

Anderson Lake

Beacon Rock

Bogachiel

Cape Disappointment

Camp Wooten

Cedar Falls Trailhead (on Palouse to Cascades Trail)

Columbia Hills (limited fishing access)

Crawford State Park and Gardner Caves

Daroga

Doug’s Beach

Fisk

Fort Columbia

Fort Simcoe

Grayland Beach

Klickitat Trail

Kukutali Preserve

Ocean City

Pacific Beach

Pleasant Harbor

Maryhill (watercraft launch will open)

Spring Creek Hatchery

Twin Harbors

Westport Light

Wallace Falls

The Associated Press contributed to this story.