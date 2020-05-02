COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

Kirkland restaurant strives for customer and employee safety amid COVID-19 pandemic

KIRKLAND, Wash., — With Washington’s stay home order being extended, restaurants will continue to only offer curbside pickup and delivery.

DERU in Kirkland has it down to an art with clearly marked lanes and waiting stalls to ensure contact isn’t happening with customers. The catering company turned drive-through is making sure their patrons and employees are safe. Because DERU started with catering, the kitchen space is large enough to maintain safe social distancing throughout their facility.

Owner and chef, Jamie Casady says it has been her priority to not have to lay anyone off, while also being able to serve the community local, organic food.

DERU offers curbside pickup and delivery 7 days a week.

