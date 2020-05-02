Isolated thunderstorms possible as cold front brings rain to Western Washington

SEATTLE -- A cold front is bringing rain across Western Washington. Isolated thunderstorms are possible and wind gusts of 30-40mph. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors! Highs will be near 59.
Scattered showers and t-storms continue on Sunday with highs near 57. We’ll dry out a bit Sunday night.
There is a chance for showers Monday and Tuesday, but the sunshine returns on Wednesday and sticks around through Friday. Highs will be in the 70s on Friday!