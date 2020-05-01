COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

Yakima Police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing case

Posted 7:07 AM, May 1, 2020, by , Updated at 07:09AM, May 1, 2020

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A man was arrested in Yakima, Washington after detectives believe he was involved in a fatal stabbing last week, authorities said.

The Yakima Police Department found Francis M. Gallagher, 73, with multiple stab wounds around 9 p.m. on April 22, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

Officers performed first aid on Gallagher and transported him to a local hospital where he later died, Capt. Jay Seely said.

The suspect was booked into the Yakima County jail on a second-degree murder charge, Seely said. He is expected to make a preliminary court appearance Friday.

Police detectives arrested the suspect after interviewing several people who were in Gallagher’s apartment when the stabbing occurred, police said.

The Herald-Republic typically does not publish suspects’ names until prosecutors have filed charges.

