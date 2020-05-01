Seattle’s Pyramid Alehouse announces permanent closure

SEATTLE — Seattle’s Pyramid Alehouse, a popular spot near T-Mobile Park and CenturyLink Field, is closing for good.

FIFCA USA said Friday that the restaurant in the SODO neighborhood will close permanently amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The company cited the need for “high volume sporting and entertainment events to off-set the much slower restaurant business during non-peak times.”

Staff was notified on Thursday and offered severance pay, the company said.

“This location has provided strong visibility for Pyramid beer in the great city of Seattle over the years. Unfortunately, our business model relies heavily on events that draw a significant number of people to Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood,” said Rich Andrews, Chief Executive Officer, FIFCO USA. “Our Alehouse business has become increasingly difficult to operate. The current environment will make it even harder.”

Pyramid beers will still be for sale. They are brewed at the Portland, Oregon facility.