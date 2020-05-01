Rodolfo ‘Rudy’ Tijerina: Help spot 12-time convicted felon who stands 5’1″; wanted for shooting man who hurt his friend

WANTED IN TOPPENISH —

A 12-time convicted felon is accused of avenging an attack on his friend with a bullet.

Toppenish Police say Rodolfo ‘Rudy’ Tijerina is wanted for 1st Degree Assault and Drive-By Shooting.

Detectives say he shot the victim on April 16th and it was not gang-related, it was a violent response to the victim’s attack on a woman he knew.

“Our 50-year-old victim confronted a female that owed him some money and evidently she is a friend of Tijerina. There was an argument over the money and the victim punched the female in the face and then took off and then later, Tijerina located the victim and then shot him once as he was driving by,” said Toppenish Police Capt. Dave Johnson.

Rudy kept his foot on the gas and hasn’t been seen since. The BMW he was driving was located and impounded.

Detectives say he could be hiding in the Yakima area and also has ties to Seattle.

His 12 felony convictions include multiple assaults, attempts to elude, several drug crimes and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The victim survived.

Tijerina is 38 years old, 5’1” and weighs 150 pounds.

If you know where he’s hiding, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Yakima County Crime Stoppers. It’s anonymous and there’s a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest. You can also call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).