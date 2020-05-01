× Olympia, Seattle gear up for ‘several’ May Day caravans amid COVID-19

OLYMPIA — Police are gearing up for several May Day rallies in the state’s capital, despite the stay-at-home order amid COVID-19.

Washington State Patrol trooper Ryan Burke says troopers will be in Olympia all day and are preparing for “several” rallies.

They will block entrances to the capitol building if things “get out of hand,” Burke says.

There are multiple events planned in Olympia. A large car carvan is scheduled to highlight the issue of undocumented workers who are unable to get assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak. The caravan will begin in Seattle and make its way to Olympia.

Organizers say they will respect and continue to completely follow Governor Inslee’s guidelines, but they have a message for him: “We believe he forgot 250,000 undocumented families here in the state,” says Jorge Quiroga, one of the marches organizers of El Comite.

A rent strike caravan is also planned for Seattle.

Organizers plan to drive slowly outside the Amazon Spheres, demanding the company pay more money in local taxes. Those organizers are also asking participants follow social distancing guidelines.

Both Seattle and Olympia officials have told Q13 News they are also ready for unplanned and unpermitted marches and caravans.

