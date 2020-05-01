× Man wounded in gang shootout flees Pierce County hospital

PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) — A man wounded in a gang-related shootout escaped from a hospital during a “commotion” in an emergency room, police said.

“A group of people showed up, there was a commotion,” at St. Joseph Medical Center “and he took off,” Pierce County sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said.

Investigators believe at least two suspected gang members were involved in the shooting, and the man who fled the emergency room had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, The News Tribune reported. The other person was not injured, authorities said.