Large lion face on longboard’s big clue to help ID car-stealing apartment parking garage burglary suspect

WANTED IN BELLEVUE —

A courageous-looking lion with a crown on this burglary suspect’s longboard is a far cry from the cowardly crimes Bellevue Police say he committed last Saturday morning.

Detectives are hoping you can help identify him, say he stole a Dodge Charger after prowling an apartment building and its parking garage in downtown Bellevue.

“Unfortunately the garage was open. It was about 3:50 in the morning. You can clearly see on the videotape, he is trying doors, he’s trying to find an open vehicle. He’s slinking his way through vehicles. You can clearly see him make his way through vehicles, stop, try and open it and then he moves on. He tries to walk though, into the elevator, can’t make it that way, but he gained access to staircases, so he’s in multiple levels of this parking garage and then, about 25 minutes later, you can see him exit the building with this Dodge Charger,” said Bellevue Police Public Information Officer Meeghan Black.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The car has been found in Seattle and now the suspect needs to be caught.

Detectives confirm he brought that longboard with him to the building and it was not stolen from the complex. The lion on the bottom of it is multi-colored with red, yellow and green and the wheels are red.

Between his board and his face, someone knows who this is. "We want this guy off the street. Absolutely. We know these suspects generally aren't one-offs, that they are repeat offenders, that's why we want people to report to us any time there's been a car prowl, anytime there's a car theft. You can easily do that online. If it's a crime in progress, call 911. There's a pattern here and once we get one guy, or a group of people, the crime rate goes down. We know this guy is out there and he's probably going to do this again if we don't grab him and bring him in,” said Black.

If you recognize him or that colorful longboard, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead to the arrest and charges of the suspect.