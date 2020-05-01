Duff and Susan McKagan donate masks to UW Medicine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- A special delivery took place on Friday thanks to a local rock legend and his wife.

Seattle musician Duff McKagan and wife Susan wanted to make sure childcare staff at UW Medicine have what they need for personal use between work and home.

The couple donated 1,000 masks that were made by Chrome Hearts – an exclusive, high-end fashion and lifestyle brand coveted by A-list musicians and celebrities.

"It really feels cathartic to give back,” Susan said.

The McKagans say they appreciate all of the people who work at hospitals and they plan to donate a thousand more masks next week.