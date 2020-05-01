Inslee extends stay-at-home order through May 31; reveals 4-phase plan to reopen Washington
COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

Duff and Susan McKagan donate masks to UW Medicine

Posted 6:59 PM, May 1, 2020, by
Data pix.

SEATTLE -- A special delivery took place on Friday thanks to a local rock legend and his wife.

Seattle musician Duff McKagan and wife Susan wanted to make sure childcare staff at UW Medicine have what they need for personal use between work and home.

The couple donated 1,000 masks that were made by Chrome Hearts – an exclusive, high-end fashion and lifestyle brand coveted by A-list musicians and celebrities.

"It really feels cathartic to give back,” Susan said.

The McKagans say they appreciate all of the people who work at hospitals and they plan to donate a thousand more masks next week.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.