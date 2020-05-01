Crime Stoppers tips lead to arrest of two accused armed street robbers; help ID third suspect

WANTED IN SEATTLE —

A major update on a series of armed robberies that you helped Seattle Police solve: Two of the suspects are in jail facing 1st Degree Robbery charges, thanks to your tips to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound, but a third is still unidentified.

One of the suspects is a 14-year-old girl, so we are blurring her face and not naming her.

The other is 18-year-old Daquarious Smith, who was arrested this week.

Seattle Police say the teenage girl admitted to posing as a prostitute to get men to pull over along Aurora Ave. N., where the victims were then robbed at gunpoint by Smith and another unidentified man.

She told detectives she did it in exchange for meth, which the suspects gave her the day after each robbery.

A black-and-white striped purse she was carrying turned out to be an important clue that helped police identify her. “You looked at that video, kind of grainy and so forth and you go, ‘Wow, what are the chances?’ Well, I think we got about 14 tips from you on this gal alone, so that tells me that you`re watching the show, you know who is out there. Now, we need your help in identifying the third guy,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

That's where you come in. Detectives say surveillance video shows the three suspects board a Metro bus at 85th and Aurora Ave. N. on April 14th. Detectives say the video shows the teenage girl and Daquarious Smith sitting together. The unidentified suspect is sitting in the seat next to them. He spends most of the three minute bus ride to 105th and Aurora Ave. eating a bag of potato chips. “He`s wearing a black hoodie, but you will see underneath the hoodie, there is a grey line which probably indicates there is a grey cap under there. We don`t know who this guy is and that`s where you come in. We really need to know his identity,” said Ret. Det. Carner.

A half hour after they got off the bus at 105th and Aurora, police say Smith and the other suspect robbed a man sitting in his car one block away. He was the third victim that week. “We`re talking about armed robberies here, we`re talking about victims that had their items taken, their cell phones. It put them in fear of their life,” said Carner.

Detectives say neither Smith, nor the teenage girl arrested would identify the third suspect, so now they are hoping somebody wants another Crime Stoppers cash reward offered in this case. “We got two in custody. That's up to a $1,000 on each person, so that`s up to a $1,000 each. Now, we`re asking you to give up the third guy and we`re going to pay up to a $1,000 on that one,” added Carner.

If you know the third suspect’s name, have photos of him, or any other information, submit it anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound through the P3 Tips app that you can download to your cell phone for free, or you can call the hot line anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).