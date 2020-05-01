Businesses respond to governor’s phased re-opening of state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, WA - Some business owners say the governor’s four phase re-opening plan is a light at the end of a very long tunnel.

Starting Monday, phase 1 of the governor’s plan goes into effect.

Among several other restrictions that are being lifted, the governor says retail businesses can have curbside pick-up.

“Currently we’re doing shipping, and so it’s nice to be able to consider pick-up as well,” said Christine Olson.

Olson is the owner of Sfingiday, a boutique in Fremont. She says she was able to go online with her store, but sales are still down 50%.

She says curbside pick-up will hopefully not just boost sales, but also allow the community to connect.

“I would like to see our customers again, they’re friends. I think that so much of what is being missed right now is community and connection. I think that if we can have a safe connection and a safe distance, then we can still say hello,” she said.

However, other business owners say they don’t know how much of an impact curbside pick-up will have if they’re already doing online sales and delivery.

For other businesses, the phase system comes too late. Friday, Pyramid Alehouse announced it was closing permanently.

Governor Inslee says he hopes to use a three week staggered approach when introducing each new phase, and new easing of restrictions. However, he says this is a minimum suggestion