Brandon Calhoun: Wanted felon accused of illegally packing heat, pulling gun during bar fight

WANTED IN KING COUNTY —

A beef between three men in a bar bathroom spills out to the street, with both sides of the fight pulling guns on each other last December in Renton.

No shots were fired, but one of the men, Brandon Calhoun, is a convicted felon and cannot legally have a firearm, so it’s no surprise that police say he tried to flee as fast as he could before officers could arrive. “Calhoun ran into a nearby bar. He actually ditched his gun inside the bar. Renton police were already dispatched, already on their way there, because of the altercation. They chased after Calhoun. They found him lying on the ground out the back door of the second bar. They easily were able to find him, because he’s just lying on the ground. They took him into custody without incident.”

Calhoun got out of jail and never showed-up to court in King County, so now he has an arrest warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

He’s been convicted of illegally having a gun and felony harassment in Chelan County in 2016, attempting to elude in Snohomish County in 2018 and theft and robbery convictions in the state of Texas in 2005.

Calhoun was out on bail for a separate case in Renton when he was arrested at the bar in December. In that case, he’s charged with domestic violence assault and obstruction.

“The fear is that he might hurt somebody else for no reason, because he gets upset, or because he’s drinking, so we need to get him back behind bars as soon as possible,” said Sgt. Abbott.

He’s 32 years old, 6’2” and weighs 230 pounds.

Contact Crime Stoppers if you know where he’s hiding. You can use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone to submit the information, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It is anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead to his arrest.