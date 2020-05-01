Alaska Airlines makes masks mandatory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Citing a desire to align with CDC recommendations, Alaska Airlines announced it will make masks mandatory for all passengers starting May 11.

Guests will be expected to bring their own masks, Alaska said in a blog post Friday.

Passengers should wear the masks in the airport and "throughout the flight experience."

Some supplies will be available for those who forgot a mask.

"In light of COVID-19, we’re in a new era and are continually updating our safety standards to better protect our guests and employees," aid Max Tidwell, Alaska Airlines’ vice president of safety.

Alaska says they've also stepped up cleaning efforts on their airplanes to combat COVID-19. They're also encouraging more social distancing at the airport and on the planes.

The Seattle-based airline says they will reevaluate the mask rule periodically, and change it as the situation evolves.

