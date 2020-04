× Will ‘Stay Home’ order thwart May Day mayhem?

SEATTLE– For nearly a decade, May 1 has meant everything from peaceful marches to full-blown riots in the heart of downtown Seattle.

But with a “Stay Home” order in effect amid the Coronavirus pandemic, do Seattle police anticipate any of the typical May Day mayhem?

Q13’s Brandi Kruse spoke with SPD Captain Todd Kibbee.