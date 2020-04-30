Two JBLM soldiers arrested in Ellensburg murder

ELLENSBURG, Wash. – Two active-duty military members at Joint Base Lewis-McChord are in jail for allegedly killing a 20-year-old in Ellensburg.

Kittitas County sheriff’s deputies said they found the body of Leroy Scott Saturday just north of the city.

It was not immediately known how Scott was killed.

Deputies followed clues that lead them back to Pierce County. The two active-duty members were arrested without incident, deputies said.

The suspects knew the victim through mutual friends, according to deputies, and were in the area Friday night for a party.

Q13 News is not releasing the names of the suspects because it is not yet known if they’ve been charged.