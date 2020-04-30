8-year-old twins donate allowance for Washington families in need during pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The coronavirus pandemic has been rough on all of us. It can be stressful and sometimes scary for families trying to make ends meet and put food on the table.

But there are some bright spots including when earlier this month a pair of 8-year-old siblings from Shoreline decided to donate their allowance to help those in need.

It wasn’t a large amount of money, but Sarah Crowder’s twins chose to share their allowance with organizations that help others, and she believes they could teach us all a lesson about helping others.

“I have mixed emotions,” said 8-year-old Kylin. “I miss my friends but I can spend more time with my brother.”

Kylin and her twin brother Jaron are settling into their new normal at home. Crowder says every day they spend together is a learning opportunity.

“I did not anticipate the impact of the lesson I would learn as well,” said Kylin.

They’re a tight-knit family. Their stepmother is a physician, which Crowder says can sometimes lead to serious questions about the pandemic’s risks. What’s more, now that millions of Americans are out of work, many not be able to afford everything needed.

“What I thought was just teaching my kids how to be more grown up ended up having a much bigger impact,” said Crowder.

Jeron sent a letter to the Food Lifeline food bank earlier this month when he pledged close to $50 from his allowance.

“Our team was opening the mail a couple of weeks ago and a letter from Jaron,”said Food Lifeline food bank CEO Linda Nageotte. “This letter was a very special contribution.”

Before coronavirus, Nageotte says one in ten families would not know where their next meal would come from. During the pandemic, she expects that demand to double.

“With the onset of coronavirus we have ramped up our operations and are providing more food than ever before and we are not meeting the full need,” she said.

Jaron’s sister Kylin also sent a letter, but this time helping a nursing home for struggling kids.

For others having trouble getting to know the new normal, the twins say they’re grateful to help others.

“It’s definitely the first time they have felt really connected to where they are donating their money,” said Crowder.

Food banks across our state are seeing increased demand and hope those who hear about the twins’ generosity could spread.