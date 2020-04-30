Pierce county prepares to re-open parks

UNIVERSITY PLACE, WA -On Friday, Chambers Creek Regional park opens, with the rest of Pierce County parks opening Tuesday May 5th.

The changes come after Governor Jay Inslee announced easing of outdoor restrictions earlier this week.

“That’s exciting for all of us,” said Zac Keener General Manager of Chambers Bay Golf Course.

Precautions are in place at Chambers Bay, and for all Pierce County Parks with an emphasis on maintaining safety and social distancing.

Officials are asking park goers to limit travel, limit their stays, and limit their contact.

Chambers Bay Golf Course has removed rakes from sand traps, golf ball washing stations, and are asking golfers to not touch the flags in an effort to limit contact.

People walking the trail at Chambers Creek Regional Park say they look forward to moving forward, but say we should do so cautiously.

“Just be mindful of the situation. I know things can’t be shut down forever, but I think we need to do a soft reopening, rather than back to normal business as usual,” said Caleb George.

Governor Inslee said this easing of some restrictions is not a return to normalcy.

He says there needs to be a focus on safety, and if that is not happening, they are prepared to put restrictions back into place.