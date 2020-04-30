Local nonprofit uses food truck to deliver free healthy meals to those in need

SEATTLE — It’s important to take a few moments to focus on the good around us and the good people who are working to make things better as we navigate our way through the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s a time when so many people are feeling alone, but one local nonprofit is making sure the most vulnerable people – don’t go hungry too.

A nonprofit called Northwest Share offers free vegetarian food four days a week from a food truck in Seattle’s University District.

If you would like to donate or get involved, go to nwshare.org. Here is more information from the nonprofit:

Northwest Share Free Vegetarian Food Truck has permission to park at the University Heights Community Center in the U-District, 50th and University Way. At least 200 people come for nutritious meals on the four scheduled days. NW Share is seeking other places to legally park its food truck and distribute fresh meals to the public.

The new schedule until the Coronavirus pandemic subsides:

Wednesday - 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Friday - 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Saturday - 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM

Sunday - 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM