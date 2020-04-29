Yakima boy dies of blunt force; mother’s boyfriend arrested

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A woman’s boyfriend was arrested after her 1-year-old boy’s death was ruled a homicide in Yakima, authorities said.

An autopsy performed by the King County medical examiner showed Alexander Lynch on Monday suffered multiple skull fractures from blunt-force trauma, the Yakima Herald-Republic reported.

Yakima Police officers responded to a report of an injured child at an apartment Monday before 2 a.m. where they found the boyfriend performing CPR on the child who was not breathing and was cold to the touch, Capt. Jay Seely said. The toddler was taken to Harborview Medical Center where he later died.

The mother and her boyfriend were the only other people in the West Valley apartment at the time, Seely said. Their identities were not disclosed.

Special Assault Unit detectives arrested the mother’s 27-year-old boyfriend on second-degree murder charges, police said. He is expected to make a preliminary appearance in court Wednesday.