Man killed in Federal Way drive-by shooting

Posted 7:21 AM, April 29, 2020, by
FEDERAL WAY - Police are looking for suspects after a man was killed Tuesday night in a drive-by shooting.

Just after 9 p.m., police received calls of a shooting in the Westway neighborhood at a community park.

Officers found a man in his 20's with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers believe the shots were fired from a car driving by the park.

A short time after the shooting, a man arrived at St. Francis Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand. Police are still trying to determine if the shootings are related.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call Federal Way Police.

