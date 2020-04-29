Inslee: Washington’s stay-at-home order will extend past May 4; state to reveal phased-in approach Friday

SEATTLE — “Based on the data and science,” Washington’s current stay-at-home order will remain in effect past May 4, Governor Jay Inslee announced during a Wednesday press conference.

Inslee said the state would give a detailed explanation of a phased-in approach to reopen the economy on Friday.

It was not immediately clear how long the order would be extended or what changes could be made.

April 29 marks 100 days since Washington’s first case of COVID-19 was confirmed.

“We know that those first 100 days have been extremely challenging and life-changing for all of us,” Inslee said.

The order was scheduled to continue through May 4. Inslee had already indicated that portions of it would be extended.

Inslee in early April extended orders to keep non-essential businesses closed and most of the state’s more than 7 million residents home through May 4, saying social distancing measures needed to continue to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Easing some restrictions

Inslee since then has announced the easing of some restrictions.

Last week, Inslee announced a plan that allows existing construction projects to resume as long as strict coronavirus social distancing protocols are in place.

Before work on the projects could resume, all contractors must develop and post a plan at each site that addresses use of personal protective equipment like masks and gloves, on-site social distancing and sanitation. In addition, a site-specific supervisor will be designated to enforce the safety plan to monitor the health of employees, and employees will undergo training on the new policies.

Fishing, hunting and golfing can resume on May 5 in Washington, at which time people can also return to state parks and other state lands for day trips.

However, Inslee said that if the state sees an uptick in infections of the coronavirus or if people don’t continue to take safety measures while recreating, the activities could once again be restricted. Public gatherings and events, team sports and camping were all still prohibited under the current stay-at-home order that has been in place since March 23.

School buildings remain closed

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and state schools Superintendent Chris Reykdal announced April 6 that due to the coronavirus outbreak schools would remain physically closed for the remainder of the school year and that the state’s more than 1.2 million public and private K-12 students will continue distance learning until the end of June.

Schools have been shut statewide since March 17, and were originally scheduled to reopen April 27. Now, that closure is extended until midnight June 19 — when the spring term ends — and schools are encouraged to continue to provide distance learning.

Latest data from Department of Health

The Washington Department of Health on Tuesday reported 21 additional deaths from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths in the state to at least 786. The agency also reported 156 more people had tested positive, increasing the number of confirmed cases to more than 13,840.

Officials from Public Health - Seattle & King County said Tuesday that cases in county homeless shelters and supportive housing sites for people who were previously homeless continue to increase, The Seattle Times reported. There have been 173 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in 36 county homeless shelters or supportive housing sites for people who were previously homeless, health officials said. The number includes positive cases among staff.

The virus causes mild to moderate symptoms in most patients, and the vast majority recover. But it is highly contagious and can be spread by those who appear healthy and can cause severe illness and death in some patients, particularly the elderly and those with underlying health conditions.

Western states pact

Colorado and Nevada joined Washington, Oregon, and California in the Western States Pact -- a working group of Western state governors with a shared vision for lifting stay-home orders safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Inslee, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the initial Western States Pact on April 13.

"In Washington state, our decisions are guided by public health data and science and this is a principle we share up and down the West Coast. (Colorado and Nevada) are taking that approach as well, and the addition of their states will strengthen this regional partnership and save lives," Inslee said.

Growing resistance

Some local leaders across the state have expressed opposition to a “one-size-fits-all” approach to reopening Washington, hoping to be given more control over the economic fate of their residents.

“Our economy over here in Eastern Washington, especially here in Spokane County, is far different than the west side,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward said in an appearance Sunday on “The Divide.” “We don’t have the Amazons, or the Microsofts or the Boeings that boost the economy.”

Woodward said leaders in Spokane County are working toward a regional approach to opening back up the economy, concerned about tourism and hospitality sectors that are especially vulnerable should mandated closures be extended into the summer months.

“Those industries have been decimated,” she said. “Half of the people who work in those industries work paycheck-to-paycheck. They have not seen three paychecks now in the last six weeks. We’re hurting. We’re struggling in a way over here that I don’t think Western Washington is and probably doesn’t understand.”

Despite the desire to move forward on an expedited timeline, Mayor Woodward said she would not do so without the governor’s stamp of approval.

“We understand that the governor has the authority to make these decisions and quite frankly, I don’t want to act outside that authority.”

State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy previously expressed opposition to allowing regional reopenings. Lofy said in an April 21 conference call with reporters she was concerned that relaxing social distancing mandates in certain parts of the state would lead to increased spread of the virus.

“Are those folks going to be traveling around the state, infecting people from other communities and then starting up outbreaks again? That’s one of my concerns from the public health perspective,” she said.

Meanwhile, in Western Washington, some mayors have been left feeling powerless as mandates come down from Olympia.

Sixteen Snohomish County mayors penned an letter praising “early and decisive” action that saved lives, but seeking clarity on a path forward.

Marysville Mayor Jon Nehring, who was among those that signed the letter, said Sunday on “The Divide” that he does not wish to second-guess the governor’s approach, but does believe it’s time to detail a path forward.

“I think by and large the measures taken in Washington state have proven to be a pretty good success story,” he said. “We’ve bent the curve a little bit. We’re in many ways looked at nationally as a success in how to handle this. So I think that has to be acknowledged.”

“I would hope that as we get to May 4, we can at least begin the process of looking at some areas where we can maybe loosen some of the restrictions and reopen the economy a little bit.”