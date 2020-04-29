× Arson causes ‘substantial damage’ at Kitsap County middle school, deputies say

PORT ORCHARD — Sheriff’s deputies are trying to determine who may have started a fire at a Kitsap County middle school early Wednesday morning.

Deputies received calls of an alarm activation and found a fire was set inside the school.

Fire rescuers from South Kitsap Fire and Rescue, Bremerton fire and others helped put out the fire.

No one was injured, but it caused “substantial damage” to the school, Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies are investigating with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.