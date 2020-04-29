× 15-year-old started fire at Kitsap County middle school, deputies say

PORT ORCHARD — A 15-year-old will be arrested after he allegedly broke into a middle school and set it on fire.

Deputies received calls of an alarm activation early Wednesday morning and found a fire was set inside Marcus Whitman Middle School in Kitsap County.

Fire rescuers from South Kitsap Fire and Rescue, Bremerton fire and others helped put out the fire.

No one was injured, but it caused “substantial damage” to the school, Kitsap County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies are investigating with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The teen is being interviewed at a juvenile detention center. He will be booked for first-degree arson and second-degree burglary, deputies said.

Deputies said the teen is from Port Orchard.