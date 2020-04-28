Tahoma School District paraeducator accused of sexually assaulting students

A 23-year-old paraeducator for the Tahoma School District has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing elementary school students.

The school district said the man works at Glacier Park Elementary School and in the Extended Enrichment Program at Tahoma Elementary School.

He’s also a staff member at the COVID-19 childcare service at Lake Wilderness Elementary School.

The paraeducator, who’s now on administrative leave, was booked into the King County Jail Friday on charges of rape of a child in the first degree and child molestation in the first degree. Q13 News is not releasing his name because he has not yet been formally charged with a crime. Charges are expected by Tuesday afternoon.

He has since been released from jail on a $250,000 bond.

According to court documents, he reportedly touched at least two boys inappropriately while working at the childcare service for first responders.

Interim Tahoma Schools Superintendent Mike Maryanski said the school district is cooperating fully with the police investigation and will hire an outside investigator.

“We are saddened that any of our young people would be subjected to abuse,” Maryanski said in a prepared statement. “Our hearts go out to them and we pledge our support in this difficult time.”

The school district said parents of students who were under his supervision could be contacted by police: