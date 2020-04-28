Seattle graphic designer creates ‘Quarantine Postcards’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Greetings from quarantine! A Seattle graphic designer and illustrator created quarantine postcards to help people feel connected during these times.

Katherine Dietz-Castano designed 8 postcards to celebrate birthdays and thank essential workers. Her mother's day card has a bouquet of cleaning products tied with a toilet paper bow. There's even a card to simply give someone a socially distanced hug.

She is now welcoming requests from her Ballard community to donate cards to essential workers and businesses on their behalf.

"I'm sending out a card today to the domestic violence unit, someone who works there reached out, sending postcards to a physical therapy center, a couple of restaurants, nurses, doctors," said Dietz-Castano.

She's hoping to spread cheer and love one snail mail at a time.

"People are feeling so isolated and alone right now and letting them know that you took the time to think about them and, hey even though we physically can't be together, letting them know you're not alone and I'm thinking about you," said Dietz-Castano.