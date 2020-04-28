× Police: Tukwila man arrested for woman’s murder after crashing into train

KENT, Wash. — A man is under arrest for a woman’s murder after he crashed into a train last week, but police say the crash isn’t what killed her.

Kent police officers were called around 3:00 a.m. on April 22 to the report of a car crashing into a train near S. 212th St. and 77th Ave. S.

A witness told police that the car stopped for a moment after striking the train but then fled the scene.

Officers found the car a short distance away with a man and woman inside. Officers performed CPR, but the 36-year-old Seattle woman died at the scene.

Detectives said they noticed injuries to the woman that did not appear consistent with crashing into the train. The suspect, a 37-year-old Tukwila man, was immediately taken into custody.

The two had a prior relationship, police said.

The medical examiner later determined that the woman died of trauma caused prior to the collision.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, is being held for investigation of murder. The case now goes to the King County Prosecutor’s Office.