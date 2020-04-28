Ferguson sends cease and desist order to Seattle business selling Covid-19 ‘vaccine’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson has sent a cease and desist letter to a Seattle business that's selling a Covid-19 "vaccine."

Ferguson warns in the letter that if the company, North Coast Biologics, and its owner, Johnny T. Stine, don’t stop making false or unsupported claims about the product, they could face a lawsuit from Ferguson under the state Consumer Protection Act.

In a social media post, Stine claims to have developed a “vaccine” that has made him immune to COVID-19, and offers his “vaccine” for $400.

“Remember: If something seems too good to be true, it probably is,” Ferguson said. “Scammers take advantage of fear and uncertainty to make you go against your better judgment. There is currently no proven treatment or vaccine for COVID-19. We will use all of the tools at our disposal to protect consumers during this public health emergency.”

There is no COVID-19 vaccine or treatment that has been approved yet by regulators. Ferguson said “consumers should not have to worry about being misled about the health benefits of products that have not been evaluated or established as effective to treat or prevent the virus.”

Tips for avoiding COVID-19 scams:

Be skeptical — there is no cure for COVID-19.

Don’t click on links — they can be malicious.

Don’t provide your personal information to unknown sources who may be trying to get your personal or financial information.

Don’t donate money without researching who is asking for your money — there are many bogus charities offering to help.

Visit trusted resources for legitimate information about COVID-19, like government health departments or your health care provider.

Click here to file a complaint against a business.