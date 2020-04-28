× Coronavirus infects North Carolina pug

A pug in North Carolina that reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus is possibly the first dog in the U.S. to contract the illness.

Winston, a pug in Chapel Hill, N.C., was positive for COVID-19 after being tested as part of a Duke University study, according to local news station WRAL-TV. The dog was likely exposed to the virus from three of its owners – a mother, father, and son – who all tested positive for the novel virus. Another child, a daughter, did not test positive.

“Pugs are a little unusual in that they cough and sneeze in a very strange way. So it almost seems like he was gagging, and there was one day when he didn’t want to eat his breakfast, and if you know pugs you know they love to eat, so that seemed very unusual,” mom Heather McLean, one of Winston’s owners who tested positive, told the news station.

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for Duke Health said the canine is believed to be the first U.S. dog to test positive for the illness, at least on record.

“The virus that causes COVID-19 was detected in the pet dog of a family who is participating in the Molecular and Epidemiological Study of Suspected Infection (MESSI) research study at Duke. To our knowledge, this is the first instance in which the virus has been detected in a dog. Little additional information is known at this time as we work to learn more about the exposure,” the spokesperson said.

Interestingly, the family’s other dog and two cats did not test positive.

Winston is apparently on the mend and was only sick “for a few days,” as per the outlet.