City of Tacoma offers rent assistance to people impacted by COVID-19

TACOMA, WA - The City of Tacoma is working to help people impacted by COVID-19 pay their rent.

“We’ve got $1.2 million in this housing trust fund. The goal is to get it out to as many families as we can,” said Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards.

People who live within the City of Tacoma, who make 50% or less of the median household income in Pierce County, and who have been economically impacted by COVID-19 can apply for the funding.

People are eligible to received upward of $1000 which will go toward paying rent. The money will go directly to landlords.

The deadline to apply is May 6th.

Officials with the Living Access Support Alliance who are helping facilitate the process say the people who receive the dollars will be selected through a lottery.

The goal is to set aside 55% of the funds to the lottery and use the other 45% percent to go toward community agencies that will provide the funds through referrals to people of color who are in need.

“Being a single mom, I’m the number one sole-provider for my son. So, me being the only one bringing in the income and moving into a new place, I’m not only worried about daycare, job work, rent, food, everything. It’s gas, it’s car payment. It’s a lot,” said Lakisha Couch.

Couch says COVID-19 impacted her employment. She says receiving this money would be a tremendous help for her and her family.

She’s not alone. Officials with LASA says 540 people have already applied for the funding.

Woodards says she only wishes the city could do more.

“There are so many people who are hurting, that we won’t be able to help, but there’s just not enough money, but we’re going to continue to find ways to support our community as we go through this pandemic together,” said Woodards.

