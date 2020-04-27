Teen with prior manslaughter conviction arrested in SeaTac homicide

SEATAC, Wash. – A 16-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend after his mom helped identify him to police as a suspect in the shooting death of a 22-year-old.

The teen was booked into juvenile detention, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office. Q13 News is not naming the suspect because he is a minor and has not yet been charged in this crime.

The teen was previously convicted of manslaughter in January 2019, sheriff’s deputies said.

According to court documents, the teen was with friends early Friday morning at a 7-11 in the 20000 block of Pacific Highway South in SeaTac.

The suspect and his friends got into an argument with the victim inside the 7-11, sheriff’s deputies said. The teen allegedly followed the victim outside and fired multiple shots into the victim’s car, killing him.

Sheriff’s deputies talked to the suspect’s mother Saturday and she identified her son in the 7-11 surveillance video.

Charges in the case are expected to be filed Wednesday.