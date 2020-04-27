Q13 FOX raises over $130,000 for the Salvation Army during virtual food drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seattle – Q13 FOX viewers rallied to support their neighbors in need by donating over $130,000 to the All Local, All Together Virtual Food Drive, hosted by Q13 FOX and benefiting The Salvation Army.

Donations made during the one-day event will be used to help local food banks restock their supplies, which have been in higher demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Salvation Army estimates a roughly 40 percent increase in requests for food support over the last two months, with nearly half of the requests coming from new individuals.

“Our viewers never cease to amaze us and once again stepped up to help in a big way,” said Pam Pearson, SVP/GM Q13 FOX. “The results of this event went above and beyond our expectations and we are honored to help ensure that local families have enough food during this difficult time.”

The virtual food drive began at 7 a.m. during Q13 FOX’s morning news program Q13 News this Morning and concluded nearly 16 hours later on Q13 News at 10pm.

Throughout the day, viewers were encouraged to donate online through the station’s website or by calling a virtual telethon staffed by Salvation Army volunteers and Q13 News staff.

"We are just truly greatful to the community for stepping up and being a part of this," Cpt. Jonathan Harvey with the Salvation Army told Q13 News.

Donations are still being accepted at www.q13fox.com/donate