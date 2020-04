Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We want to introduce you to an adorable bonded duo named 'I Dare You' and 'Lyn-Z Way.'

These sweet 1-year-old pups are currently staying with the friendly folks over at Motley Zoo in Redmond but are looking for their forever home TOGETHER!

If you want to schedule a private adoption meeting, you can do so by reaching out to the shelter and sending an email to adopt@motleyzoo.org.