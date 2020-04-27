Inslee expected to lay out plan for reopening parks, recreation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA -- Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to lay out a plan Monday afternoon for reopening state parks and public lands by next week.

The governor's press conference is set for 2:30 p.m. Monday.

State parks, campgrounds and public lands have been closed since March 26 due to overcrowding amid the coronavirus pandemic. This includes popular trails like Mailbox Peak, Rattlesnake Ledge and Mount Si.

The governor's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order also brought the closure of recreational fishing and shellfish harvesting, prompting protests two weekends in a row.

Dozens of boaters joined a protest Sunday and cruised from Montlake Cut to Lake Union in Seattle to send a message.

The statewide stay-home order is set to expire May 4, but the governor has indicated that it could be extended.

Inslee is facing growing backlash over the widespread closures, including from local sheriffs and mayors who want more say in when and how to reopen the economy.

You can watch the governor's press conference live here.