COVID-19 in Washington: Links and resources to help you during coronavirus pandemic

Four test positive for COVID-19 at Cowlitz County Foster Farms plant

Posted 1:12 PM, April 27, 2020, by , Updated at 01:20PM, April 27, 2020

KELSO, Wash. — More than 100 additional tests were ordered Monday after four employees tested positive for COVID-19 at a Foster Farms processing plant in Cowlitz County.

Health officials said the employees tested positive last week. Those who tested positive and others working close to them were sent home from work.

Seventy-one employees at the plant tested negative for the virus. Six other tests were pending.

County officials said 115 additional tests of employees were ordered.

It was not immediately known how many people worked at the plant. The plant is staying open, officials said.

Related Story
‘Food supply chain is breaking,’ Tyson Foods chairman says as processing plants continue to close

The news comes after a Tysons Foods chairman said the food supply chain was “breaking” following the shuttering of multiple meat plants across the country.

In recent weeks, Tyson Foods has been forced to temporarily pause operations at a number of plants following outbreaks of COVID-19, or because of staffing shortages caused by the pandemic.

Officials in Cowlitz County said they were “encouraged” by the low number of positive tests at the plant relative to the number of employees.

Data pix.
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.