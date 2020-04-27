Colorado, Nevada joining western states coronavirus pact

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado and Nevada are joining Washington, Oregon and California in the Western States Pact -- a working group of Western state governors with a shared vision for lifting stay-home orders safely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Jay Inslee made the announcement Monday morning. Inslee, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown and California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the initial Western States Pact on April 13.

"In Washington state, our decisions are guided by public health data and science and this is a principle we share up and down the West Coast. (Colorado and Nevada) are taking that approach as well, and the addition of their states will strengthen this regional partnership and save lives," Inslee said.

Washington's statewide stay-home order is set to expire May 4, though Inslee has indicated that it could be extended, despite growing backlash from residents and politicians who are anxious to reopen the economy.

California's stay-home order is in place "until further notice," and Oregon's statewide order has no expiration date.

Most of Colorado is under a stay-home order until May 8, while Nevada's stay-home order ends April 30.

On the hard-hit East Coast, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Delaware governors have all agreed to work together on a reopening plan for their region.