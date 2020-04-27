App offers users chance to ‘Round Up’ takeout order for good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The next time you order takeout, there's a way to round up your bill and feed the hungry.

An app called Spare USA launched feature that is making it so easy to support local businesses and donate to food banks, all while social distancing.

The app, called Spare Hunger, automatically rounds up your take-out or grocery store orders to the next dollar and then donates 100 percent of the money directly to a food bank in your area.

Creator Andra Tomsa says during the pandemic the need is greater than ever.

"A food bank is one of the only places you can go if you don't have another support system or another backup plan or if you don't have significant savings, which most Americans don't," Tomsa said "That's the only place you can go walk in, pick food from the shelves and feed your family. And food banks are certainly feeding a nation right now that is in crisis and uncertainty."

Washington's largest food bank, Food Lifeline, says donations have dropped significantly since the COVID-19 crisis. It's now having to purchase food to feed those in need.

Every bit helps.

"It's so easy to see how even small contributions can add up over time and make a huge impact in the community," said Linda Nageotte, the CEO of FoodLifeline "We've been absolutely overwhelmed by the generosity of the community and spirit to help and the willingness to find new ways to make a difference. This is just one new way to be creative and find a path to be able to make sure their neighbors have food."

Tomsa says the average user rounds up around $15 a month. The goal is to have 200,000 users in major cities like Seattle, which Tomsa says can generate millions of dollars for local food banks.

"You might not think that a roundup is that significant," Tomsa said. "At scale, 200,000 users rounding up $15 a month apiece, generates $18 million for those respective food banks in 6 months. So the aggregate roundups are significant while the impact on the individual is negligible."