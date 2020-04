This week on “The Divide”: The mayors of Marysville, Kent, and Spokane weigh in on best path out of “Stay Home” order.

Plus: “Small Business Sunday” continues with a Marysville bakery that’s not sugarcoating economic impact of Coronavirus pandemic.

Also: Brandi responds to viewer criticism over an interview with a local political candidate.

Commentary: You can probably get away with violating the “Stay Home” order, but that doesn’t mean you should.

Watch the full episode below: