Small Business Sunday: No sugarcoating ‘Stay Home’ impact on Marysville bakery

A ban on large gatherings means fewer birthdays, weddings, and other special occasions. That also means fewer cakes going out the door at Simply Caketastic in Marysville.

You can visit Simply Caketastic's website, here. Find out what specials they have for Mother's Day!

Jessi's sister is also a small business owner in Marysville. In need of flowers for Mother's Day? Visit What's Bloomin' Now.

