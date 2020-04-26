13-year-old boy arrested for shooting death of Burien man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURIEN, Wash. -- A 13-year-old boy has been arrested for the shooting death of a 35-year-old Burien man who died in one of seven separate shootings in South King County last week.

The man, whose name has not been released yet, was shot in the head in the 400 block of South 152 Street in Burien near the Highline Performing Arts Center. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition and died Friday morning.

The 13-year-old suspect has been booked into the Youth Service Center for investigation of murder.

It was one of seven shootings that marked a violent week in South King County.

The first shooting happened about 7:30 Monday evening in Tukwila, when a man was shot near the Jack in the Box on Tukwila International Boulevard. The man died at the scene, police said, and the suspect was found nearby and arrested.

A second shooting happened Monday evening in Burien, not long after the fatal shooting in Tukwila. A male in his teens was shot in the face and taken to Harborview Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. No suspects or motive have been identified.

A few hours later in Federal Way, police responded about 10:30 p.m. to a shooting at the Westway Community Center. Officers found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the parking lot. He died at the scene. No suspects or motive have been identified.

Not long after the Tuesday shooting in Burien, a teenager or young adult male was shot multiple times in the leg in the 500 block of K Street SE in Auburn. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police were searching for a suspect Tuesday night, but it's unclear if anyone has been arrested.

Wednesday night at about 7:30 p.m., a 78-year-old woman was shot in South Seattle near Rainier Avenue South and Seward Park Avenue South. Someone picked up the victim and drove her to Harborview Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

Police said they may have found the suspect's vehicle when the driver was in a crash and fled the scene. No arrests have been made. Gang unit detectives are investigating.

Overnight Thursday, King County Sheriff's deputies responded to yet another fatal shooting in SeaTac in the 20000 block of International Boulevard South. A male was found dead in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was 22 years old. No arrests have been made.

Burien Police have started an emphasis patrol in response to the shootings. King County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Ryan Abbott said there's also an emphasis patrol happening in unincorporated parts of the county.

