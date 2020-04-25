× Healthy Living: Fact check: COVID-19 vs flu, why are we so worried?

SEATTLE, Wash.,– Since the first reported COVID-19 death in February, a common talking point has been that the flu claims more lives than coronavirus, so why are we all so worried? We wanted to fact check this with Dr. Drew Oliveira, the senior medical executive director with Regence BlueShield, and find out the difference when it comes to statistics of the flu vs covid-19.

“Between 39 and 56 million people had the flu this year, and that is despite having a flu vaccine which is almost 50% effective, meaning that they wouldn’t get it at all.” “COVID-19 is also very infectious. Each person on average infects 4 people.”

First of all, the flu season lasts roughly 6 months. we are nearing the end of the 2019-2020 season which typically runs from October to April, “The flu is also very contagious. Every person with the flu infects another 1.3 people.”

Now when it comes to COVID-19, there is still so much we don’t know, like if it is seasonal or not. Dr. Oliveira says it may become endemic, meaning that it will continue to impact us until there is a treatment or vaccine, “COVID-19 we have positive cases in about 700,000 Americans…That underestimates the true number of people that have had COVID-19 because we are not testing everybody.”

COVID-19 confirmed cases have only been documented in our state since the start of 2020.

“COVID-19 probably has occurred in between 5 and 10 million Americans today.”

Dr. Oliveira reiterates that the safe social distancing measures we are all implementing, only going out when essential, wearing masks, sanitizing among other things, it’s really working to diminish the cases of flu and coronavirus.

So we really need to continue minding the stay home stay healthy order which is set to be lifted in our state, May 4th, however the governor has not ruled out extending the order.